Pune building collapse: Toll up at 9 as last body recovered; official dubs incident 'act of God'

Meanwhile, a senior official at the waste-processing plant described the July 8 incident as an "act of God".

The three-storey administrative building of a Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant run by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation at Moshi in Pune district collapsed after the adjacent mound of garbage fell onto the structure like a landslide.

The body of Waman Kasbe, the last missing person, was recovered from the rubble in the wee hours of Sunday, raising the death toll to nine, while 14 persons have been rescued, officials said.