Pune building collapse: FIR against 2 officials of pvt company for negligence, safety lapses

Ashok Gupta, project head of Antony Lara Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, and Vijay Sapkal, the safety officer at the plant, have been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide that does not amount to murder), 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life) and other relevant provisions, they said.

The company operated the facility at Moshi in Pimpri Chinchwad where the incident occurred on July 8.

The complaint, registered by Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) officials, stated that no safety measures were taken despite knowing that the heavy rains could pose a danger to the sanitary landfill (SLF) at the location.