Puja special tram to commemorate Durga Puja's UNESCO Heritage tag and 150 years of Kolkata Tramways

KOLKATA: A Puja Special Tram will grace the city with its beautiful interiors and fabulous exteriors. The tram will run on the Tollygunge-Ballygunge route.

Tram has been designed in commemoration of the UNESCO Heritage Tag to Durga Puja and to celebrate the 150 years of Kolkata tramways. The tram is part of an effort to celebrate Puja uniquely, where West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC) has collaborated with Asian Paints and XXL Collective, an official of the West Bengal Transport Corporation said.

The tram will run from the Durga Puja till the new year.

Kolkata's iconic trams, dating back to 1873, are a symbol of the city's history and charm. A Puja Special Tram will run from Tollygunge to Ballygunge coinciding with Kolkata's most important month of celebration. The tram on the Tollygunge route covers all the famous areas known to have historic and large Puja pandals.

The exteriors of the first bogie capture the hand-painted artworks honouring 'Kumartuli', the traditional potters' quarters in North Kolkata where Durga idols are sculpted. It also encapsulates the 'Sindoor Khela' and 'Dhunuchi' dances. The bogie also highlights the unique stories featured in the current season of 'People of Puja'--a visually impaired artist who has commendable skills and women 'dhakis' who challenge the masculine stronghold of the performing arts.

Inside the bogie, the makeover includes Puja decor with cane installations, Alpona art, and a museum-style visual narrative. Interactive elements and QR codes engage visitors with "People of Puja" stories, allowing consumers to explore the stories of the people behind the Durga Puja festivities as they enjoy the tram ride.

Stepping into the second bogie transports passengers to a heritage Kolkata location, mirroring the luxurious appeal of Kolkata. The exteriors are inspired by West Bengal's culture and landmarks, featuring augmented reality elements.

artwork on this bogie reflects the dramatic elements of famous Puja symbols. As styles, trends, and attitudes evolve over the decades, one thing has remained constant in West Bengal--the spirit of celebration. The Tram symbolizes a commitment to nurturing, inspiring, and championing creativity and aesthetic excellence in Durga Puja pandals.