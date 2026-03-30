Puducherry polls: ADR data says 23% candidates face criminal cases, 41% crorepatis

The NGO working on electoral reforms analysed the affidavits of 291 out of the 294 candidates contesting the 30 seats in the elections scheduled for April 9. The results will be out on May 4.

Out of the 294 contesting candidates, 34 are from national parties, 63 from state parties, 80 from registered unrecognised parties, while 117 are Independents.

The report said 66 candidates (23 per cent) have declared criminal cases against their names, compared to 54 (17 per cent) out of 323 candidates in 2021.

Of the 66, 38 (13 per cent) face serious criminal cases, compared to 28 (9 per cent) in 2021.