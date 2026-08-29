Puducherry govt in touch with Centre, Nepal admin over 3 residents caught in floods: CM Rangasamy

The three people were part of the tourists taken to Nepal by a travel agency based at Kumbakonam in Tamil Nadu.

The CM was reacting to Pro-tem Speaker A Anbalagan, who raised the issue, stating that so far nothing had been known about the plight of the three people from Puducherry.

Rangasamy said that the government had yet to get any information about the three persons. "We are contacting the Centre and the Government of Nepal for details. A search operation was on to trace them," he said.

The Pro-tem Speaker suggested to the chief minister to depute a high-level official team to hold parleys with the Centre, which Rangasamy accepted.