National

Puducherry CM Rangasamy takes oath for 5th time

Two other cabinet members -Malladi Krishna Rao from the regional party and A Namassivayam of the BJP, also took oath as ministers in the AINRC-led NDA government.
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (File Photo)
Puducherry CM N Rangasamy (File Photo)
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CHENNAI: Veteran political leader and AINRC founder N Rangasamy on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the fifth time.

Two other cabinet members -Malladi Krishna Rao from the regional party and A Namassivayam of the BJP, also took oath as ministers in the AINRC-led NDA government.

Lt Governor K Kailashnathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the CM and his cabinet colleagues. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and senior leader BL Santhosh were present on the dais.

Puducherry CM Rangasamy
Puducherry CM

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