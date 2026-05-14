Puducherry CM Rangasamy takes oath for 5th time

CHENNAI: Veteran political leader and AINRC founder N Rangasamy on Wednesday took oath as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for the fifth time.
Two other cabinet members -Malladi Krishna Rao from the regional party and A Namassivayam of the BJP, also took oath as ministers in the AINRC-led NDA government.
Lt Governor K Kailashnathan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the CM and his cabinet colleagues. BJP national president Nitin Nabin and senior leader BL Santhosh were present on the dais.