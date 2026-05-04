Puducherry CM Rangasamy secures unassailable lead

PUDUCHERRY: Chief Minister and AINRC leader N Rangasamy was on course to retain his Thattanchavady Assembly constituency as counting of votes polled in the April 9 Puducherry Assembly elections was on across the UT.
At the end of four rounds of counting, which was the last one, the CM was ahead of his TVK-backed Neyyam Makkal Kazhagam candidate E Vinayakam by 4,441
votes, gaining an unassailable lead.
The veteran leader polled 10,024 while Vinayakam polled 5583 votes. Congress' Ve Vaithilingam polled 2990 votes, bracing for the fourth place after an independent.
This constituency is an important segment which drew the attention of political parties. Rangasamy has contested from two segments-Thattanchavady and Mangalam segments.