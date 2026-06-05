Public participation key to expanding green cover under Green Credit scheme: Bhupender Yadav

In an interview with ANI, Yadav said individuals, companies and organisations can help restore degraded forest land through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and earn transferable green credits for creating green cover, while the ownership of land will remain with the forest department.

He added that small community green spaces in schools, colleges, residential colonies and urban areas are also being developed as "Namo Van" to promote environmental conservation. The Minister said, "We had two topics, one was Namo Van and the other was Green Credit. We have decided that we also see in cities that there are small patches.

So we have said that from 300 meters to 3,000 square meters, if there is any open community area, or it can also be in urban areas. We have decided to develop these small patches as Namo Van, and through the state campaign, we also give support, and we want people to make these Namo Van. But secondly, in many corporate areas, in the area of CSR, I know many organisations do good work, who told us that such degraded land, which is near the forest, but it is degraded land, can we do work on public participation there? So we decided that if anyone wants to develop on degraded land, through their CSR, through the SMCV organisation, then there will be a compromise with the forest department."