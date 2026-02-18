Public outrage in high-profile cases understandable but should never dictate inquiry: SC

The observations came while upholding the two-year jail term of a man challenging his conviction for abetting the suicide of Telugu actress Pratyusha in 2002.

The court also slammed Dr Muni Swamy, who conducted the post-mortem of the actress, and pointed out that even though there was a doctor on duty on February 25, 2002, he came to the mortuary on his own and performed the autopsy.

The bench said it was surprising as Swamy was neither on duty at the mortuary nor on call duty as a professor.

"The premature and erroneous opinion of Dr Muni Swamy unleashed a wave of public controversy. Media reports amplified his conclusions, leading to a widespread suspicion of the investigators and calls for immediate action against the alleged perpetrators.

"This demonstrates how a single erroneous report, when publicised prematurely, can distort public perception and derail the course of justice," the bench observed.

It said the impact of a doctor issuing an erroneous post-mortem report and publicising it through the media goes far beyond individual misconduct.

"It spreads misinformation, erodes trust in investigative agencies and institutions, such as police and the judiciary, prejudices public opinion, traumatises the victim's family and undermines the rule of law.

"Such misconduct does not merely harm one case, it corrodes public trust in medicine, law and governance, destabilising peace and harmony in the society. It also violates the sub-judice rule, which restricts commentary on matters under judicial consideration to preserve fairness and integrity," the apex court said.

It held that Swamy's conduct in furnishing an erroneous report, publicising it prematurely and thereby violating professional ethics and the sub-judice rule constitutes contempt of court.

"It also breaches medical ethics, which demand competence, honesty and diligence. However, in view of his demise, this court refrains from imposing any further consequences," it said.

Pratyusha died in Hyderabad on February 24, 2002.

The gist of the case against Gudipalli Siddhartha Reddy, according to the remand report, is that Pratyusha and he were in love with each other for six years.

While the relation was acceptable to Pratyusha's mother, Reddy's mother did not agree to the alliance on account of which both of them had decided to commit suicide.

On February 23, 2002, they travelled in a car, purchased a bottle of pesticide, mixed it with cola and consumed it. However, wisdom prevailed over them and they decided that they must not die.

They drove to the Care Hospital in Hyderabad in the car driven by Reddy. In spite of the medical care, Pratyusha died, while Reddy survived.