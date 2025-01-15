Temporary staff of PTU, 2 other men sexually harass student on campus

CHENNAI: Weeks after an Anna University student was sexually assaulted inside the campus, a female student was allegedly sexually harassed by three men on the premises of the Puducherry Technological University (PTU) on January 12.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the first-year student, who is a native of a North Indian state, was talking to her male friend on campus when three unidentified individuals approached them. A confrontation ensued and the gang attacked the male student and sexually harassed the girl.

While attempting to escape from the men, the female student fell and got injured. Fearing for her safety, she started shouting for help after which the three individuals quickly fled the scene.

Later, she received treatment at the Kathirkamam Government Hospital and returned to the campus hostel. She also filed a complaint with the Puducherry Technological University (PTU) administration.

Police inqurires revealed that one of the three men involved in the incident is a temporary employee at Puducherry Technological University (PTU). He had then called the other two, who hail from Kalappattu and Villiyanur, the Thanthi TV report added.