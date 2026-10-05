Proves all institutions working without fear, democracy in action: BJP on SC notice on pleas against EC

"The country is moving in a very democratic way. Everyone is speaking their heart out. All procedures and systems are being followed. Where else could there be a better model of democracy? I feel India is celebrating democracy," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said when asked about the development.

The top court issued notice to the Election Commission and the Centre seeking responses in a week on a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar took decisions allegedly without the approval of two Election Commissioners.

"Approaching the Supreme Court with a PIL, the court holding a hearing and issuing notices to ensure the other party is also heard - this is a standard procedure. It is both a democratic and a judicial process. Naturally, this process is unfolding as it should," Patra told reporters at the party headquarters here.

This is proof of all institutions functioning independently in the country, the BJP MP said, adding they have the liberty to operate within the framework of the Indian Constitution.