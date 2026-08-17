Proud to be a 'dimagi Naxal': Kejriwal

Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country had succeeded in removing armed Naxalism from the forests but warned that its ideological supporters were seeking opportunities to promote violence and anarchy.

"We have succeeded in getting rid of armed Naxals in the jungles, but 'dimagi Naxals' (intellectual Naxals) are looking for opportunities to create violence, unrest … They want to drag the society on the wrong path," Modi said.

Declaring himself a 'dimagi naxal', Kejriwal stated that he was proud of being one.

"According to PM Modi, those who dare to question are 'damagi naxals', who do not fear the BJP. If Bhagat Singh, BR Ambedkar were alive today, then they would also be termed 'dimagi Naxal' according to the prime minister," Kejriwal said in a video message.

The former Delhi chief minister further said that people who want a better system, free from corruption, better facilities like drainage, better hospitals, would be called 'dimagi naxals ' by Modi.

"I am a true patriot; hence I am a 'dimagi naxal' according to you (Modi). If someone says anything against India, I will oppose with full force," Kejriwal added.

Earlier, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi over his 'dimagi naxal' remark and said, "I am proud to be a dimagi naxal".