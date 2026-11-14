Proud democracy has become so insecure: Tharoor on Bharat Summit speakers' visas cancelled

Tharoor, who is in Hyderabad to attend the summit, pointed to a "disappointing footnote" to the Bharat Summit proceedings.

"When I got to Hyderabad, I learned that 115 of the 315 speakers whom the External Affairs Ministry had cleared for the event ended up being refused entry to India or having their visas cancelled, apparently on the instructions of the Ministry of Home Affairs," he alleged.

It is completely unclear under what provision of law the government has taken such a drastic step, but it is obviously impossible to reverse it since the conference concludes on Saturday, Tharoor said in a post on X.