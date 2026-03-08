Protocol 'lapses' at Prez event: Centre seeks response from West Bengal government

In a letter to the West Bengal chief secretary, the Union home secretary has asked him to furnish a response on the violations of the 'Blue Book' rules of protocol, venue and route arrangements.

The 'Blue Book' is a confidential document which lists out rules for the security and protocol for the President, Vice-President and the prime minister and their families.

President Murmu on Saturday expressed dismay over a low turnout at a tribal community event near Bagdogra airport, and questioned the decision to shift the venue from Bidhannagar.

She also noted the absence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her ministers during her visit.

Highly placed sources said the communique sent to the West Bengal chief secretary sought response on the absence of the chief minister, the chief secretary and the DGP when the President arrived in the state, saying it is a serious violation of the Blue Book rules.

The Centre has taken note of the fact that only the Siliguri Mayor was present to receive her which is a violation of protocol, they said.

According to the sources, the washroom set up for the President did not have water for which an explanation has been sought from the state government.

The state has been asked to explain why the route chosen by the administration for ferrying the President was littered with garbage, they said.

The letter seeks to know about the action taken against District Magistrate of Darjeeling, Commissioner of Police, Siliguri and Additional District Magistrate who seem to be directly responsible for such violations.