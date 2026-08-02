Protests over paper leaks: SC to hear on Monday pleas relating to police action

A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will be hearing the pleas in which the court had indicated that it might constitute an SIT headed by a former Supreme Court judge for a probe into the allegations made by protestors, pellet gun victims and to ascertain whether the attacks on policemen were carried out by students or some "miscreants".

On July 28, the top court had restrained states from taking any coercive action against protesters and directed them to release those under 18 on the condition that none should have any criminal antecedents.

The top court had observed that a fair and independent probe in the matter was required and whosoever committed excesses, took law into their hands should be taken to task.