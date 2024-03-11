Protests erupt after Centre notifies implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act

GUWAHATI: Protests have erupted in Assam after the central government notified the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday. All Assam Students' Union (AASU) burned a copy replica of the CAA in Guwahati and other parts of the state on Monday evening, protesting against the Centre's move to implement the CAA.

AASU leadership said that they will continue their non-violent movement against the CAA across the state. On the other hand, the President of the AAP, Assam unit, Dr Bhaben Choudhury on Monday said that the Modi government's push for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amidst economic turmoil is a blatant attempt to distract from real issues.

"Instead of addressing unemployment and inflation, they prioritise creating a vote bank. Assam and the Northeast, already burdened with migration, stand united against this betrayal," Dr Bhaben Choudhury said. He further said that the CAA threatens the unique culture and identity of Assam and the Northeast. "It's a betrayal of the struggles of the region. Rather than addressing the concerns of locals, the BJP chooses to play divisive politics. Assam deserves better, and India deserves better. Let's not allow CAA to undermine the voice of Assam and the Northeast. The people's resistance against this divisive policy will resonate in the upcoming elections. It's time to prioritise the welfare of our own citizens over political gains," Dr Bhaben Choudhury said.

On the other hand, Debabrata Saikia, Leader of the Congress Legislature Party, said that Assam can't take on the burden of foreigners anymore. "We were demanding that the CAA not be implemented in Assam. The Assam Accord has given a safeguard to the Assamese people and it says that those people from other countries who entered Assam or India up to March 24, 1971, will be Indian citizens and they can stay in Assam. However, the new Citizenship Amendment Act will now allow anyone coming to Assam or India up to December 31, 2014, to become an Indian citizen, stay in Assam, buy land, and property and enjoy all facilities," Saikia said.

"This is against the Assam Accord, which was accepted by the people of Assam in 1985 when it was signed by the All Assam Students' Union, All Assam Gana Sangram Parishad, with the central government when Rajiv Gandhi was the Prime Minister. However, before coming to power in 2014, Narendra Modi declared that all those foreigners who were in Assam would be urged to go back and they would have to return their luggage and be given away from Assam after May 16, 2014, as he would become the Prime Minister of India," he added.

Debabrata Saikia further stated that it is unfortunate that after 10 years, Prime Minister Modi is now allowing foreigners to come to Assam and enjoy all the benefits as Indian citizens, violating the spirit of the Assam Accord.

"I hope the people of Assam realise what mistake they have made by keeping faith in the BJP and they will take whatever is required to do course correction and stop illegal foreigners coming to Assam. Assam can't take the burden of foreigners anymore," Debabrata Saikia said.

All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) also said that they wouldn't accept the CAA and would continue to oppose it. Union Home Ministry announced the notification of rules for implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Monday, days ahead of the announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule.

The CAA rules, introduced by the Narendra Modi government and passed by Parliament in 2019, aim to confer Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants--including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis, and Christians--who migrated from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.