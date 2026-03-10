Protests, commemorations mark Tibetan National Uprising Day; 24 detained in Delhi

Pottering, who was a chief guest at the CTA's commemoration programme, condemned what he described as "demographic aggression and cultural genocide" in Tibet, according to a statement.

He said, "I am confident that freedom and peace will come for the Tibetan people and all of us."

Stressing that it is the responsibility of the international community to stand firmly in defence of shared democratic values and human rights, Pottering further said Tibetan people remind the world of core human values such as dignity, freedom, democracy, and the rule of law.