Protests can become instruments of political interests, fuel divisions: Bhagwat

Addressing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s annual Vijayadashami Utsav gathering in Nagpur, Bhagwat cited recent upheavals in Bangladesh, Nepal, France, and Albania, asserting that forces pursuing their own interests use regime change as a means to alter political circumstances, rarely achieving intended results.

"They claim that changing a regime will change the situation, but that has never really happened," he said.

Bhagwat claimed that a stronger India would constrain such forces, making the country a target of attempts to weaken and divide it.

While some global powers want India to develop, they do not want it to become too powerful, as it could challenge their dominance, he added.

On protests in a democracy, the RSS chief said their purpose should be to resolve problems rather than deepen social divisions.

"Problems will remain, and protests are inevitable in a democracy. But what should the purpose of protests be? They should be aimed at finding solutions," he said.