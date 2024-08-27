Protesters, policemen injured as clashes erupt during 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally in Kolkata

KOLKATA: Clashes broke out between police and protesters at different parts of Kolkata and its neighbouring Howrah on Tuesday, as the agitators tried to make their way through barricades to march towards the West Bengal secretariat.

The protesters were attempting to reach ‘Nabanna’ to demand the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

Clashes were reported at MG Road, Hastings Road and areas near the Princep Ghat alongside Santragachi and Howrah Maidan in which some protesters as well as policemen were injured.

Police lathi charged and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters who threw stones and bricks at the security forces, and attempted to topple barricades blocking their way to the state secretariat.

"Why were we beaten by police? We did not break any law. We are holding a peaceful rally to demand justice for the deceased doctor. The chief minister should take responsibility and resign," said a woman protester.

Police said they had to take action after the agitators breached barricades at some locations and “attacked” security personnel.

"We are used to tackling such unruly mobs and our officers have handled the situation well. We have detained several people and the law will take its course," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said.

Earlier in the day, police lathicharged and used water cannons and tear gas to drive away the agitators at Howrah Bridge's Kolkata end and near the Santragachhi Railway station on Kona Expressway, as they tried to march on.

At Santragachhi, the agitators threw bricks at police, injuring some officers, even as protesters claimed that the police action caused injury to students.

Trouble escalated when the student organisation 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and the dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha' began their 'Nabanna Abhijan' rally from various points.