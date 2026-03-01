Protest rally held in Hyderabad over killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Holding images of Khamenei, a large number of people, including women and children clad in black, participated in the rally that wsa taken out in Purani Haveli area and mourned the death of the 86-year-old leader.

The protesters raised slogans against the US and Israel. The rally was organised under the aegis of Tanzeem-e-Jafferi, a Shia religious organisation.

Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States on Saturday.