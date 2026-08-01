Protest for Amit Shah's resignation over July 20 action will continue: AISA chief Neha Bora

Bora, who observed a 23-day hunger strike during the agitation, told PTI that the demand for Shah's resignation and the removal of Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar would continue alongside efforts to secure the release of arrested protesters. She emphasised that accountability cannot be limited to low-ranking officials.

"The buck stops at Amit Shah. The buck stops at the commissioner of police. If somebody has to resign or has to be sacked, it is these two people. No low-ranking official's suspension is enough for us," she said.

Questioning the alleged use of pellet guns and excessive force during the July 20 march to Parliament, the chief of the left-wing students' organisation affiliated with the CPI(ML) Liberation said the government failed to explain why security personnel were equipped with pellet guns and "sticks covered with nails".