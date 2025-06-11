Proposed national e-commerce, retail trade policies under discussions: Goyal

BERN: The proposed national e-commerce and retail trade policies are under discussions as both are linked to each other, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said.

Since the e-commerce sector is an evolving and fast-changing subject, "we did come out with certain ideas, but I think we will have to revise the policy to make it more contemporary, and it is under discussion," he said.

The minister added that the retail trade policy is also under discussion because they are linked to each other.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has asked the National Traders' Welfare Board to provide suggestions for the formulation of the national retail trade policy.

In 2021, a draft retail trade policy was prepared for streamlining retail trade and development of all formats of the retail trade sector in a harmonious manner.

It was aimed at improving the ease of doing business, ensuring easy and quick access to affordable credit, and facilitating the modernisation and digitisation of retail trade.

Earlier, the ministry issued two draft national e-commerce policies.

The 2019 draft proposed to address six broad areas of the e-commerce ecosystem - data, infrastructure development, e-commerce marketplaces, regulatory issues, stimulating domestic digital economy and export promotion through e-commerce.