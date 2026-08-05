Proposal sent for in-principle approval of scheme for modernisation of police forces: Centre to SC

He said the existing funding scheme for installation of CCTVs in police stations has been extended till March 31, 2027.

The bench asked Thakare to place the umbrella scheme before it.

It granted two weeks to the law officer to file additional documents and posted the matter for hearing on September 1.

On July 22, the apex court had said that things were moving well and have taken a positive turn in the matter concerning installation of CCTVs in police stations across the country.

The bench was then informed by senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, that substantial progress was made.