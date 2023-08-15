Prominent names find resonance with Modi's I-Day speech

NEW DELHI: Prominent personalities from various fields, including academicians, artists and sportspersons, on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort, his tenth consecutive address. Anil Bharadwaj, Secretary General, Federation of Indian Micro and Small and Medium Enterprises (FISME) found resonance with the prime minister’s views on 'demography, democracy and diversity' in the MSME community of India."PM mentioned the 3D's in his Independence Day speech -- Democracy, Demography and Diversity. All three are reflected in the Indian MSME community," he said. Eminent Kathak dancer Nalini Asthana highlighted how Modi, through his address to the nation, provided a very good direction to the youth to "reform, perform and transform". Dr Alka Kriplani, Padma Shri awardee and renowned gynaecologist, thanked Modi on behalf of all women for giving prime importance to women empowerment.

"One of the very important indicators of development for any society is how women are treated in it and what are the thoughts of our leadership about development of women. I thank our prime minister for talking about women empowerment in his speech and laying a road map," she said.

Padma Bhushan awardee and eminent singer K S Chithra said she is overwhelmed by PM’s concerns for women empowerment and also the new announcements on the series of new initiatives for women.

"PM Modi mentioned that India has the highest number of women commercial pilots in the world and I am extremely proud of this fact. This is propelling women-led development not only in the aviation sector, but also in other sectors," Captain Zoya Agrawal, who headed the all-women crew of one of the longest flights from San Francisco to Bengaluru.

Vani Kola, MD, Kalaari Capit said the prime minister's address at the iconic Red Fort had many references for women upliftment.

Indranil Sen Gupta, Head of India Research, CLSA lauded his clarion call for "Reform, Perform and Transform".

"We share his optimism of India emerging as the third top largest economy in the world," Gupta said.

Padma Shri Bharat Bhushan Tyagi expressed gratitude for the acknowledgement given by the PM to the farmers and their contribution towards nation-building.

Nihal Singh, an international sports medalist, said, "We will live by the idea of 'Nation First, Always First' as remarked by Modi in his Independence Day speech." Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman, National Education Technology Forum also talked about how 'Democracy, Demography and Diversity' mentioned by the PM in his speech are helping India in its development trajectory.

Modi on Tuesday outlined a picture of a resurgent India globally on his watch and exuded confidence in his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls that he will address people from Red Fort again next year, even as he attacked the opposition over issues of corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement.