Prominent leaders, candidates arrive early at polling booths in Kerala

“We have been able to achieve development and it should continue. It should not be disrupted and people desire its continuation,” he told reporters.

He said people across the state, including those opposing the LDF, are interested in Kerala’s development and believe that only the Left front can take the state forward in a dedicated manner.

“We have low corruption, and people know that no other front can achieve this. The last 10 years have witnessed wide-ranging development, and the LDF was behind it. People strongly believe that for this development to continue, the LDF should remain in power,” he said.