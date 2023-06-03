Probe ordered; those guilty will not be spared: Modi on Odisha train crash

BALASORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that directions have been given to probe the train accident in Odisha's Balasore which killed over 260 passengers, and that whoever is found guilty will not be spared.

PM Modi's remarks came during his visit to Fakir Mohan Hospital, Balasore, where some of the passengers injured in Friday's accident involving three trains were admitted.

"It's a painful incident. The government will not be able to bring them back, who lost their lives [in the accident], but the government is with their kin in this grief. This incident is very serious for the government. The government will leave no stone unturned for the treatment of those injured. Instructions have been given for every type of investigation and whoever is found guilty will not be spared," PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Odisha: PM Narendra Modi visits a hospital in Balasore to meet the injured victims of #OdishaTrainTragedy.





"I also thank the Government of Odisha and all the officers of the administration here who tried to help the people with limited resources," he said, adding that Railway is working towards track restoration. He also thanked the people of Odisha, who came forward to help crash survivors, whether by donating blood or providing assistance in the rescue operation.

The PM visited the hospital after reviewing the situation at the site of the June 2 incident in which at least 261 people were killed and over 1,000 people injured. PM Modi flew down to the crash site in an IAF chopper at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Balasore district and was briefed by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw about the train accident.

Odisha | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the site of #BalasoreTrainAccident where he reviewed the restoration work that is underway.





At the site of the accident, PM Modi reviewed relief works that are underway. He interacted with local authorities, personnel from the disaster relief forces, and railways officials. He emphasised on the 'Whole of Government' approach to mitigating the monumental tragedy, according to government sources.

The three-way accident involved Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Coromandel Express and goods train on three separate tracks at Bahanaga Bazar Station in Odisha's Balasore district. According to Odisha Government's Special Relief Commissioner's office 17 coaches of the two trains had derailed and were severely damaged.

At the site PM Modi spoke to Cabinet Secretary and Health Minister and asked them to ensure all needed help is provided to the injured and their families, government sources said.

PM Modi also said that special care must be taken to ensure that the bereaved families don't face inconvenience and that those affected keep getting the assistance they require.

Earlier today, PM Modi convened a meeting to review the situation in connection with the rail accident. Seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) Teams, five Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) Units, and 24 Fire Services and Emergency Units engaged in rescue operations.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) deployed Mi-17 helicopters for the evacuation of the deceased and injured. According to the Eastern Command, IAF is coordinating the rescue efforts with the civil administration and Indian Railways.

The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier visited the site and directed a "high level" probe and said measures will be taken to ensure such incidents do not take place in future. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also visited the accident site to take stock of the situation.