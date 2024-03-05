Pro-Pak slogan row: All three accused are Cong workers, say sources

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Police were grilling the three accused, all Congress workers, arrested in connection with raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the Assembly premises, said sources on Tuesday, adding that one of them wanted to contest the Lok Sabha elections.



According to police sources, one of the accused shouted ‘Pakistan’ and the other two raised ‘Zindabad’ slogans. Samples of the audio, video matched with the samples of voices of the accused in the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) tests.

The accused Mohammad Nashipudi, a rich chilli trader from Byadagi was eyeing the Lok Sabha ticket from Haveri MP Seat. Munnawar Ahmad is a local Congress worker from the Jayamahal area of Bengaluru. Mohammad Iltaz from the Kishanganj area of New Delhi was not known to these accused persons.

The accused were handed over to police for custody till March 6 by the Judge of the 39th ACMM court.

Vidhana Soudha police were retrieving the data from the social media accounts such as WhatsApp, Telegram and others of the accused. The mobiles of the accused have been sent to the FSL for further investigation. Sources stated that the police had questioned 40 persons in connection with the case and collected voice samples of more than 15 persons.

The accused had raised the 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans during the victory celebration of Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussain in the state legislature after the announcement of the results on February 27.