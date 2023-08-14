Priyanka should definitely fight Lok Sabha polls: Robert Vadra

NEW DELHI: Businessman Robert Vadra on Monday strongly pitched for his wife and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi fighting the 2024 general elections, saying people will feel good if she comes to Lok Sabha and the party could field her from a seat such as Amethi or Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh. "...I feel Priyanka should reach the Parliament first and people will feel good if she comes to Lok Sabha. Be it Amethi or Sultanpur, wherever the party seems fitting, I would like her to contest the Lok Sabha election..," Vadra told ANI.

Amethi, which was considered a Congress stronghold, is represented by Union Minister Smriti Irani who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Rahul Gandhi is the brother of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and is MP from Wayanad in Kerala. Former Union Minister and BJP leader Maneka Sanjay Gandhi represents the Sulatnpur seat in Lok Sabha.

Robert Vadra said when BJP is in trouble, it tries to use his name over the land deal probe he has faced to distract the attention of people. He said Priyanka Gandhi campaigns well, is a pillar of the Congress and the party should consider her hard work. “…I won't be in politics to defeat somebody. I want that Priyanka should be…as she campaigns very well. She delivers the right speeches. She is like a pillar for the party. The party should consider her hard work…she would be very good in Parliament… She will help the party in a larger way," Robert Vadra said.

Robert Vadra also referred to his own political ambitions, saying that he could follow Priyanka Gandhi. He said before him, Priyanka Gandhi should be in parliament "There is always a time for politics and I think Priyanka should be there ahead of me and then I could come. It will happen in the future and I do hope that the party considers Priyanka not only for campaigning but she can be in Parliament soon," he added. Priyanka Gandhi, who is Congress general secretary, formally entered politics in February 2019, months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

She has been campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and for her mother Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli parliamentary constituency. Robert Vadra had indicated his interest in politics earlier also. In a Facebook post weeks after Priyanka Gandhi entered active politics, Rober Vadra said, "All these years of experience and learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use...Once all these accusations and allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people."

"Years and months I spent campaigning, working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for people and make smaller changes possible by me, in areas and when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection, respect I earned was humbling," he said.