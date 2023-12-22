Priyanka Gandhi expresses condolences over death of soldiers in Rajouri terrorist attack

NEW DELHI: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed her condolences over the death of four soldiers in the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector on Thursday, and said that the country is "united against terror" and "violence".

"The news of the martyrdom of our brave soldiers in the terrorist attack on the army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely sad. This cowardly attack cannot be condemned enough. The entire country is united against terror and violence, " Priyanka Gandhi Posted on X, roughly translated from Hindi.

"A humble tribute to the martyrdom of brave soldiers. The country will always be indebted to them and their families. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families," she added in her post.

One more Army personnel succumbed to injuries in the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Thanamandi area in the Rajouri sector on Thursday, taking the death toll in the incident to four, according to Army Officials.

Two soldiers have been injured in the terrorist attack on two military vehicles in the Rajouri sector.

The terrorists ambushed two army vehicles carrying troops in Thanamandi, Rajouri.

"At approximately 3:45 PM on December 21, two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which was fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by our troops," an Army official said on Thursday.

An operation has been underway in the general area of DKG (Dera ki Gali) since the night of December 20.

"Indian Army troops immediately retaliated after being attacked by terrorists. The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists underway in the area since last evening. The operations are taking place in the 48 Rashtriya Rifles area," Army officials said on Thursday.

The operation is in progress and further details are being ascertained, they added on Thursday.