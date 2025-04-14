Priyanka Gandhi calls for protection of constitution on Ambedkar's birth anniversary

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday called for collective responsibility for the protection of the Indian Constitution while paying tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on the occasion of his 135th birth anniversary.

Taking to social media platform X, the Congress Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said, "Respectful tributes to the architect of the Constitution, the country's first Law Minister, 'Bharat Ratna' Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on his birth anniversary."

She highlighted Ambedkar's role in drafting the Constitution and said that it guarantees social justice, equality, fraternity, and human rights for every Indian. She also accused the current government, stating that they were weakening the constitution.

"Due to the tireless efforts of Baba Saheb, we got our Constitution, which guarantees social justice, equality, fraternity, and human rights for every Indian. Our Constitution is the protective shield of every Indian, and today, attempts are being made to break this protective shield. The Constitution is being weakened by the power of the government. Let us take a pledge that we will protect Babasaheb's Constitution and its values under all circumstances," she said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also paid homage to Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

"The architect of the Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Ji, I bow my head and pay homage to him on his birth anniversary," Mann wrote, taking to X.

He further praised Ambedkar as a "true leader, historian, and visionary thinker" and reiterated his government's commitment to fulfilling his dreams of equality and providing quality education to every child in Punjab.

"Babasaheb was a true leader, historian, and visionary thinker. Our government is striving to fulfill his dreams of equality and providing good education to every child," the Punjab CM added.

Fondly known as 'Babasaheb', Ambedkar was the chief architect of the Indian Constitution and is thus also called the 'Father of the Indian Constitution'. Ambedkar was also the first law and justice minister of independent India.

Babasaheb was born into an impoverished Dalit Mahar Family in Madhya Pradesh. He fought tirelessly for the equal rights of marginalised sections of society. Later, he was revered as a 'Dalit Icon' for his contributions towards their rights.