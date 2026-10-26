Priyank Kharge defends father's remark on PM Modi, accuses BJP of 'double standards'

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday defended his father and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP of making an issue out of it while overlooking statements made by its own leaders.
Mallikarjun Kharge made the remarks while addressing a function in Patna to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first Chief Minister Krishna Singh.
Responding to a heckler who shouted that Modi would not go, the senior Kharge retorted, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go).
Priyank Kharge said, "BJP likes to make issues out of non-issues."
He said the context in which the remark was made should first be understood.
A BJP supporter at the event had challenged Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that neither he nor his father could do anything to Modi, and that the Congress leader's remark was a retort to the heckler. Priyank told reporters.
"That was a retort. And, as all of you are aware, it is generally how people talk, in any language," he said.
Priyank Kharge accused the BJP of double standards, citing remarks allegedly made by Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and other political leaders.
"BJP should also look at their own history. Modi spoke ill about Rajiv Gandhi from the stage where there are thousands of people gathered. Amit Shah had spoken about Indra Gandhi, saying, 'Even if your grandmother returns to earth from heaven then also the DNA cannot be changed'," Kharge said.
The minister alleged that the top BJP leaders had used words like "jersey cow," and "hybrid calf."
"These so-called cultured people forget what Mr Modi and Mr Shah have spoken. If you file an FIR or a hundred people come and troll us, nothing is going to change. We don't need to learn culture from them," he said.
Asked about the BJP's reaction, Priyank Kharge said the party objected when its own language was used in response to its statements.
"These are things that they have said. If you reply back in their own language, they have a problem," he said.
He also accused the BJP of trying to divert attention from other issues and questioned the whereabouts of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
"They want to turn their attention from their favourite person, Gyanesh Kumar. Where is he hiding. That is the problem. They just want some deviation from the current problems that they're facing. They don't want to answer questions," he said.
Congress has been alleging that the BJP is misusing the Election Commission through Gyanesh Kumar and been questioning the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in the country.