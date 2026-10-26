Priyank Kharge defends father's remark on PM Modi, accuses BJP of 'double standards'

Mallikarjun Kharge made the remarks while addressing a function in Patna to mark the 139th birth anniversary of Bihar's first Chief Minister Krishna Singh.

Responding to a heckler who shouted that Modi would not go, the senior Kharge retorted, "Modi ka baap bhi jayega, baap bhi jayega" (Even Modi's father will have to go).

Priyank Kharge said, "BJP likes to make issues out of non-issues."

He said the context in which the remark was made should first be understood.

A BJP supporter at the event had challenged Mallikarjun Kharge, saying that neither he nor his father could do anything to Modi, and that the Congress leader's remark was a retort to the heckler. Priyank told reporters.

"That was a retort. And, as all of you are aware, it is generally how people talk, in any language," he said.

Priyank Kharge accused the BJP of double standards, citing remarks allegedly made by Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah about former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and other political leaders.

"BJP should also look at their own history. Modi spoke ill about Rajiv Gandhi from the stage where there are thousands of people gathered. Amit Shah had spoken about Indra Gandhi, saying, 'Even if your grandmother returns to earth from heaven then also the DNA cannot be changed'," Kharge said.

The minister alleged that the top BJP leaders had used words like "jersey cow," and "hybrid calf."