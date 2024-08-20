Principle of reservation in lateral entry a matter of social justice: Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: The Narendra Modi government has decided to apply the principle of reservation in lateral entry to ensure social justice, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, said on Tuesday.

Vaishnaw told reporters that the prime minister had once again strengthened BR Ambedkar's commitment to the Constitution with this important decision.

"UPSC adopted a very transparent method for Lateral Entry. Now we have decided to apply the Principle of Reservation in that too. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji has always shown his commitment towards social justice," Vaishnaw, who also holds Information and Broadcasting and Electronics & Information Technology portfolios, said.

"We gave constitutional status to the OBC Commission which was earlier an ordinary body. Be it NEET, medical admission, Sainik Vidyalaya or Navodaya Vidyalaya, we have implemented the principle of reservation everywhere," he said.

Vaishnaw said that the Modi government has given Ambedkar’s Panchteerth (five holy sites) pride of place. "Today, it is a matter of great pride that the President of India also comes from the tribal community."

The minister said that under the Modi government's "saturation programme" SC, ST, and OBC communities are getting the maximum benefits.

Vaishnaw attacked the previous UPA government for not following reservation i lateral entry before 2014.

"Finance Secretaries were recruited through lateral entry and the principle of reservation was not kept in mind," he said.

"Dr Manmohan Singh ji, Dr Montek Singh Ahluwalia and before that Dr Vijay Kelkar ji also became Finance Secretary through lateral entry only. Did Congress take care of the Principle of Reservation at that time?" Vaishnav asked.