Prince William, Kate trade royal routine for 'gully cricket', 'cutting chai' in Mumbai

MUMBAI: Britain's Prince William and Princess Catherine got a taste of Mumbai street life on Monday as they played 'gully cricket' with schoolgirls and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, sipped 'cutting chai' and rode a Metro train on day one of their India visit.
Organised on N Morarji Road in Ballard Estate, a heritage precinct lined with Edwardian and Neo-classical buildings, the informal match saw the royals bat and bowl alongside schoolgirls.
They later boarded a Metro train from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed with the traditional dhol tasha at their first engagement after arriving in Mumbai, also had 'cutting chai' (a half-serving of tea) in earthen 'kulhads' at a tea stall under a large banyan tree.
Gully cricket is a form of the game played in narrow lanes because of space constraints.
Prince William, dressed in a white shirt, a navy blue jacket-style waistcoat and black trousers, faced around five balls before being bowled on the fifth. The heir to the British throne also tried his hand at bowling and dismissed Tendulkar, who was caught after lofting a ball in the air.
Princess Catherine, who has donned a white top, trousers and a pale green jacket, also batted, playing nearly two overs before William got her out on the eighth ball.
Tendulkar recalled that the last time he and Prince William played cricket together was at the Oval Maidan, whereas this time it was gully cricket.
Schoolgirls and members of 'Gully Cricket', a popular Instagram page devoted to the street version of the game, participated in the event.
Seher Khokra (15), a student of Anjuman-I-Islam's Abdul Azim Khatkate School in Vashi, said she felt lucky and honoured to play with the royal couple, who had no airs and interacted warmly with everyone.
However, her most treasured memory was watching her idol Tendulkar play his iconic straight drive right in front of her and getting his autograph.
Anand Bhat of 'Gully Cricket', who caught Princess Catherine's shot, said she later complimented him for the catch.
He added that Kensington Palace, the official residence of the royal couple, had emailed them a month ago inviting them to be part of the event.
Behrulal Choudhary and Manoj Thakur, who run a tea stall barely 200 metres from the venue, served 'cutting chai' to the royal couple and Tendulkar.
"I saw Sachin for the first time from close quarters. The princess also complimented us for the tea and said it was lovely," Thakur said.
Details of the event were closely guarded, with participating students unaware of who the visiting dignitaries were.
Batul Fatima Shaikh and Umme Hani, both Class 8 students of Anjuman Islam's Begum Sharifa Kalsekar Girls English School in Nagpada, said their teachers had announced an event on November 16 and invited interested students to enrol.
"Since it was Diwali vacation, we enrolled. But we were not sure who was coming here," Shaikh said.
When told the visitor was the Prince of Wales, she looked surprised, smiled and said, "Oh! I have read about him."
This is Prince William and Princess Catherine's second official visit to India, following their trip in April 2016. They are scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on November 18.
A major highlight of their visit is the Earthshot Prize event here — an initiative founded by Prince William focusing on climate change solutions — for which 15 solutions across five categories, comprising 20 individuals, have been shortlisted this year.