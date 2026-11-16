Prince William, Kate trade royal routine for 'gully cricket', 'cutting chai' in Mumbai

Organised on N Morarji Road in Ballard Estate, a heritage precinct lined with Edwardian and Neo-classical buildings, the informal match saw the royals bat and bowl alongside schoolgirls.

They later boarded a Metro train from Vidhan Bhavan to Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) for the Earthshot Prize 2026 Impact Assembly.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, welcomed with the traditional dhol tasha at their first engagement after arriving in Mumbai, also had 'cutting chai' (a half-serving of tea) in earthen 'kulhads' at a tea stall under a large banyan tree.

Gully cricket is a form of the game played in narrow lanes because of space constraints.

Prince William, dressed in a white shirt, a navy blue jacket-style waistcoat and black trousers, faced around five balls before being bowled on the fifth. The heir to the British throne also tried his hand at bowling and dismissed Tendulkar, who was caught after lofting a ball in the air.

Princess Catherine, who has donned a white top, trousers and a pale green jacket, also batted, playing nearly two overs before William got her out on the eighth ball.