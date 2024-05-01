Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings on Gujarat's Statehood Day

GANDHI NAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat's Statehood Day.

Taking to his official X handle, the Prime Minister tweeted, "On this auspicious occasion of Gujarat's Statehood Day, we remember the rich cultural heritage, remarkable achievements, and vibrant spirit of the people of Gujarat."

He also wished the state prosperity and added, "May the state continue to flourish, prosper, and inspire generations with its ethos of entrepreneurship, resilience, and inclusive development. My best wishes to the people of Gujarat."

In another tweet, PM Modi said, "Greetings on Gujarat Sthapana Diwas. Gujarat has made a mark due to its all-round progress as well as its unique culture. I pray that the state continues to scale new heights of development in the times ahead.

" Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his wishes on Gujarat's Statehood Day and tweeted, "Best wishes to all Gujaratis on the occasion of Gujarat Foundation Day."

Lauding Gujarat, Shah said that the state is popular for its rich culture and is playing a significant role in the development of the country.

"Famous for its rich culture, generous hospitality, and natural beauty, Gujarat has made an unforgettable contribution to the unification of the country, right from the independence movement. Today, Gujarat is making an important contribution to the development of the country with its hard work, dedication, and cooperation. On the foundation day, I wish the best progress and all-round development to the sisters and brothers of Gujarat," he tweeted.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who is contesting from Porbandar in the Lok Sabha elections also wished the people of the state on the occasion.

"My Gujarat, Proud Gujarat" Where there is devotion to Somnath Mahadev and Dwarkadhish, this stream has the power to change history. Not only the people, there is a sense of positivity in every particle here, that's why Gujarat is the land of choice for people from all over the world. Best wishes on Gujarat Foundation Day," he posted on X.

Gujarat Foundation Day or Gujarat Sthapana Divas is celebrated every year on May 1. Two states, Maharashtra and Gujarat, were created after the partition of Bombay based on language in 1960.



