Prime Minister Modi attends meeting of NDA in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Days after Lok Sabha results were announced, a meeting of the newly elected MPs was held on Friday at Parliament, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present. The meeting held at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of 'Modi Modi'.

As he arrived to join the meeing, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the Constitution of India with his forehead.

JD(S) MP-elect HD Kumaraswamy supported the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the Leader of NDA Parliamentary Party.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu said, "We are congratulating all of us as we have won a wonderful majority. I have seen during the election campaign, for three months PM Modi never took any rest. Day and night he has campaigned. He stated and ended with the same spirit. In Andhra Pradesh, we had three public meetings and one big rally and it has made a huge difference in winning the election in Andhra Pradesh..."

After the BJP failed to cross the halfway mark needed to form a government in its own right it has to depend on allies TDP and JD(U). BJP MP Rajnath Singh addressing the gathering said, "I want to congratulate all the newly elected MPs...Today, we are here to elect the leader of the NDA. I believe that PM Narendra Modi's name is the most suitable for all these posts..."

BJP national president JP Nadda addressing the meeting said, "The NDA got a majority in the Lok Sabha Elections and we also formed out govt in Odisha. I am happy to inform you that the NDA govt was also formed in Andhra Pradesh. In Arunachal Pradesh too, we formed our Government for the third time. In Sikkim, NDA formed its governmentt too... "We remember that 10 years ago, there was an indifferent India, it was said about India that nothing was going to change here and today, 10 years later, under the leadership of PM Modi, the same India has become an aspiring India and has set out with the resolution of a developed India...," Nadda said.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM- JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar among other leaders at the meeting. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Ajit Pawar) Chief Ajit Pawar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan were also present at the meeting.

Janata Dal-Secular leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy affirmed on Friday his party's support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to form a "stable government."

Speaking to ANI as he arrived in the national capital to attend the NDA MPs meeting, Kumaraswamy said, "We are all with him (PM Modi), we are joining hands with only NDA. Not only me but the entire country has a lot of expectations from PM Modi regarding developments, several problems have to be solved."

"There is no demand at all. Stable government is required for the country, and for that, we are joining hands with him," he said. On reports of demands put forth by NDA allies, the JD(S) leader said, "Ultimately, everybody will agree."

On Wednesday, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. PM Modi later said that NDA will work towards building a developed India. Meanwhile, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, according to sources.