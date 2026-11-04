Prime accused in Guwahati hotel firing case killed in police encounter while trying to flee custody

The encounter took place at Gaurisagar around 3.10 am when the accused was being taken to Sivasagar in connection with a separate case, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Papori Chetia said.

Ghanakanta Gogoi (34) was arrested by Sivasagar police in a 2024 bank fraud case on Tuesday, hours after a court in Guwahati remanded him to judicial custody following the completion of seven days of police remand in the hotel firing case.

"He was a trained shooter and an experienced person with different weapons. When he alighted from the police vehicle to relieve himself, he tried to snatch the service weapon of our investigating officer (IO). There was a scuffle with the accused, and our officer was badly injured. To save our officer, the PSO of the Sivasagar Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge had to fire," Chetia said.