Prez urges focus on AI, data science in higher education

PANAJI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday stressed on the need for developing world-class competence in areas like artificial intelligence (AI) and data science in higher educational institutions in the country.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is drafted to integrate skill development, industry connect and employability, promoting holistic education, she said addressing the 34th convocation of Goa University at the Raj Bhavan near here.

Noting that education is a lifelong process, she said one quality that can take students far ahead in life is the courage to “never give up.”

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Today's youth will build a developed India in the "sankalp kaal", she said.

Today’s youth will build a developed India in the “sankalp kaal”, she said.

In order to provide quality education, necessary measures are being introduced under the NEP 2020, Murmu said.

Technology and innovation play a major role in today’s world, Murmu said, adding she was happy to note that the Goa University is promoting innovation.