Prez Murmu to visit TN, Karnataka from Oct 26-27

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu will visit Karnataka and Tamil Nadu from October 26 to 27, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Wednesday.

On October 27, Murmu will grace the 8th convocation of Indian Maritime University at Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

Before that, she will inaugurate the Foundation Week of the IIM-Bangalore as part of its golden jubilee celebrations on Thursday. She will also interact with the women entrepreneurs and officials, the statement added.