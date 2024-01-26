Prez Murmu hosts French counterpart Macron at Rashtrapati Bhavan on R-Day

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday hosted an at-home reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, who was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade, were among the many dignitaries attending the reception.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Sudesh Dhankhar were also among the attendees at the reception.

Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla, Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, and Dharmendra Pradhan also attended the in-house reception on a decked-up and well-lit front yard of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Murmu was pictured introducing her French counterpart to other dignitaries at the reception. The President also interacted with the foreign dignitaries at the function.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu commenced the celebrations of the 75th Republic Day by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path.

On her arrival at Kartavya Path, she was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade witnessed the participation of around 13,000 special guests, an initiative aimed at providing an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage 'Jan Bhagidari' (public involvement) at the event.

As many as 16 states and Union Territories also displayed their heritage diversity through cultural performances and tableaux. President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron arrived at the Kartavya Path in the traditional buggy, which made a comeback at the event after 40 years.

For the first time, an all-women contingent of the Armed Forces Medical Services marched on Kartavya Path, led by Major Srishti Khullar, with Capt Amba Samant from the Army Dental Corps, Surg Lt Kanchana from the Indian Navy, and Flt Lt Dhivya Priya from the Indian Air Force.

The Indian Navy tableau also highlighted the themes of 'Nari Shakti and 'Atmanirbharta', also showing aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and Navy ships Delhi, Kolkata and Shivalik and Kalavari Class Submarine. A French military contingent also participated in the Republic Day parade.