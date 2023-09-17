Prez Murmu greets Modi on his 73rd birthday

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birthday.

Taking to 'X', the President wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Prime Minister @narendramodi on his birthday. May you pave the way for the holistic development of Bharat with your far-reaching vision and strong leadership. May you always lead a happy and healthy life and benefit the countrymen with your wonderful leadership".

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also took to 'X' to extend his greetings to the Prime Minister.

"Heartfelt greetings to the most popular leader on the global stage, the architect of a harmonious, capable, and powerful India, the flag bearer of Sanatan culture, who paved the way for public welfare on a large scale through development-oriented policies in the last 9 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his birthday", Dhami wrote.

"I pray to Baba Kedarnath that the country progress and establish new dimensions of development under your skilled leadership. May you always lead a long, healthy and prosperous life", he added.

In addition, a BJP worker in Pune crafted PM Modi's portrait using grains and millet on his 73rd birth anniversary. Kishor Tarwade, the BJP worker, told ANI, "The size of the portrait is 10X18 feet and was made from about 60 kg of grains such as wheat, lentils and millets (Jawar, Raagi). The portrait will be on display from September 16 to September 18 at the Budhwar Peth area of Pune city in Kalika Mata Mandir Bhavan. No fee will be charged for seeing it while it is on display."

Cuttack-based smoke artist Deepak Biswal created a portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 73rd birth anniversary, also depicting Odisha's magnificent heritage with an exquisite representation of the wheel from the Sun Temple in Konark in the background.

The iconic Konark wheel of Odisha was also used as the backdrop by PM Modi as he greeted world leaders and delegates at a presidential dinner in the national capital during the recent G20 Summit.

Speaking to ANI on his latest creation, Biswal said, "I have created a smoke portrait of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish him on his 73rd birthday. In the portrait, I have also depicted the Konark wheel, which represents Odisha's magnificent culture and heritage. As we are aware, the Konark wheel was used as a backdrop by PM Modi as he welcomed world leaders and delegates at the G20 dinner. It was a matter of pride for us."

The artist said he uses the smoke of a candle, a needle (or an old pen nib) and a canvas to create his artwork.