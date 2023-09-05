Prez Murmu confers National Teachers' Award 2023 to 75 awardees in Delhi

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday conferred the National Teachers' Award 2023 to 75 selected awardees in Delhi. Speaking on occasion, President Murmu said, "Our teachers and students should gather detailed knowledge from Charak and Sushruta and from Aryabhatta to Chandrayaan-3, take inspiration from them and work for the glorious future of the country with a broad mind. I firmly believe that our teachers and students will together take India rapidly ahead towards becoming a developed country in Kartavya Kaal."

She further said that giving students love is more important than giving them education. "When teachers appreciate or encourage or punish, students remember everything. If they are punished to improve them, students realise it with time. So, I believe that giving them love is more important than giving them education. Our Education Policy gives priority to connecting with Indian culture and pride," she said.

The award ceremony was held in Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

According to a government release, each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal.

Department of School Education and Literacy of the Ministry of Education has been organising a National level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. From this year, the ambit of the National Teachers’ Award has been expanded to include teachers of the Department of Higher Education and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, it added.

50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education and 12 teachers from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship have been awarded this year. Every year, the country celebrates September 5, the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day.

The purpose of the National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students. With a view to recognize innovative teaching, research, community outreach and novelty of work the nominations were sought in online mode to maximize participation (Jan Bhagidari).

The ministry constituted three separate Independent National Jurys comprising eminent persons for the selection of teachers.