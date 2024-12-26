Prez confers Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 children for excellence in various fields

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar to 17 children, recognizing their exceptional courage and outstanding achievements across diverse fields, including art, culture, sports and innovation.

The President underlined the importance of nurturing and celebrating young talents.

"Providing opportunities and recognizing children’s talents has always been a part of our tradition. This tradition should be further strengthened to ensure that every child realizes their full potential," she said.

The award celebrates extraordinary accomplishments in seven categories: art and culture, bravery, innovation, science and technology, social service, sports and environment.

The honourees -- seven boys and ten girls selected from 14 states and Union territories -- were presented with a medal, certificate and citation booklet.

Among them was Keya Hatkar, a 14-year-old author and disability advocate, recognized for her excellence in art and culture.

Despite living with spinal muscular atrophy, she founded initiatives like "IM POSSIBLE" and "SMA-ART," promoting inclusivity and disability awareness.

President Murmu highlighted the importance of honouring such talents, saying, "The tradition of recognising and nurturing children's potential has always been part of our culture. Their contributions will lead India to the pinnacle of progress."

She further emphasised the Ministry of Women and Child Development's role in sharing these stories of inspiration with the wider public.

The President also paid homage to the unparalleled sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh's sons, commemorated as 'Veer Bal Diwas' on December 26, saying, "Their sacrifices for faith and self-respect continue to inspire countless generations. On this day, the nation bows in reverence to their bravery and spirit."

Among the other awardees was Ayaan Sajad, a 12-year-old Sufi singer from Kashmir, honoured for his soulful contributions to Kashmiri music, while 17-year-old Vyas Om Jignesh, who has cerebral palsy, was lauded for his dedication to Sanskrit literature, having memorised over 5,000 shlokas and performed in over 500 shows.

In bravery, Saurav Kumar (9) was recognised for saving three girls from drowning, and 17-year-old Ioanna Thapa was honoured for rescuing 36 residents from a fire.

"Examples of courage and patriotism in children strengthen the nation’s confidence in its future. Such acts are truly commendable," President Murmu remarked as she presented the award to the two children.

In the innovation category, 15-year-old Sindhoora Raja was awarded for creating self-stabilizing devices for Parkinson's patients, and cybersecurity entrepreneur Risheek Kumar (17) was honoured for launching Kashmir's first cybersecurity firm.

"Contributions to science, technology, and innovation by children like these show their unparalleled potential to transform lives," the President observed.

Hembati Nag, a judo player from a Naxal-affected area was awarded in the sports category. She overcame numerous challenges to win a silver medal at the Khelo India National Games.

Mentioning Nag's story, President Murmu said, "Hembati's resilience amidst adversity is an example of unmatched courage and determination."

Chess prodigy Anish Sarkar, the youngest FIDE-ranked player at just three years old, was also honoured.

The President envisioned a bright future for the awardees, adding, "In 2047, when we celebrate the centenary of our independence, these award winners will be enlightened citizens of the country. Such talented boys and girls will become the builders of a developed India, shaping its destiny through their talent and efforts."

"May every child of this nation have a bright and prosperous future, for in their success lies the future of India," she said.