Press Council of India seeks report from UP govt on journalist's murder

NEW DELHI: The Press Council of India (PCI) on Tuesday sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the killing of a journalist of a Hindi daily in the state last week.

PCI chairperson Ranjana Desai expressed concern over the alleged killing of Raghavendra Bajpai and called for report on the facts of the case from the state government through its chief secretary, secretary home (Police Department), the director general of police, the superintendent of police and district magistrate of Sitapur.

Bajpai was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on the Sitapur-Delhi National Highway on Saturday.

The attack occurred on the overbridge near the Hempur railway crossing, within the Imalia Sultanpur police station area. According to police, the assailants allegedly opened fire on Bajpai while he was commuting on his motorcycle.

Bajpai's family members told media outlets that he had received threat calls in recent days.