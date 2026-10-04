Press Club condemns police action on journalists at anti-CEC protests, seeks steps on sexual-harassment complaints

A statement from the Press Club came a day after three women journalists alleged sexual harassment by police personnel while covering the protest on Saturday. The Delhi Police said it has received their complaints and transferred those to the Crime Branch for a "fair and impartial enquiry".

"The Press Club of India is shocked and dismayed at the Delhi Police's actions against and treatment of journalists during the protests at Jantar Mantar against the chief election commissioner on Friday and Saturday," the journalists' body said in the statement.

It said a woman journalist has alleged that she was "molested and groped by an ACP" and spent hours at the Parliament Street police station on Saturday night trying to get an FIR registered.

The Press Club said journalists from independent organisations and news portals have complained that despite carrying press cards and identifying themselves as mediapersons, they were subjected to aggressive police action, with some even detained along with protesters.

"Behaviour of this kind cannot be normalised in a democracy. Journalists must be allowed to work freely, without fear, and document those who gather to raise various issues," it said.

The Press Club demanded that the Delhi Police act on the woman journalist's complaint and ensure that mediapersons are able to carry out their work without facing aggression or threats.

The allegations came amid three consecutive days of protests in the national capital demanding Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll and mass deletion of voters.

On Friday, more than 700 protesters, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj and members of student and youth organisations, were detained after they attempted to reach Jantar Mantar despite prohibitory orders. Internet services were suspended in parts of central Delhi, and entry and exit at 12 metro stations were temporarily shut as part of security arrangements.