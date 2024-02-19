President’s Rule only alternative: NCW chief on Sandeshkhali crisis

KOLKATA: President’s Rule is the only alternative considering the kind of atrocities, violence and sexual harassment that the women of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas District in West Bengal are facing, the Nation Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Monday.

“I spoke to the women there today. I have received 18 complaints, out of which two are rape complaints. The local women have no faith in the state police. So, in my opinion President’s Rule is the only alternative,” Sharma said while speaking to media persons after interacting with the victims at Sandeshkhali.

She also said that apart from the two complaints of rape, there were many complaints of molestation.

“The victims are being threatened so that they withdraw the complaints. The husband of one of the rape victims is staying away from their residence out of fear of being hounded by the accused. Even children are being threatened at gunpoint so that their parents withdraw the complaints filed by them. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take moral responsibility and resign,” Sharma said.

On Monday, besides speaking to the victims, Sharma also went to the local police station and interacted with the policemen.

When the villagers tried to enter the police station they were stopped at the gate.

She is the second chief of a national commission who has advocated for President’s Rule in wake of the ongoing Sandeshkhali crisis.

Earlier, the Vice-Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Arun Halder had recommended President’s Rule to President Murmu.