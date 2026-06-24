President presents Padma awards to Vijay Amritraj, Mammootty, Rohit Sharma

In the second civil investiture ceremony at the Ganatantra Mandap of Rashtrapati Bhavan, the President presented Padma Vibhushan to former Supreme Court judge KT Thomas for public affairs and eminent Malayalam journalist P Narayanan for contribution in literature and education.

Alka Yagnik, Mammootty, American oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori, tennis player Vijay Amritraj, industrialist SKM Maeilanandhan and social worker and educationist Vellappally Natesan received Padma Bhushan from the President during the ceremony.