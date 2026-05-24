President Murmu to confer 66 Padma awards on Monday

The remaining Padma awardees will be conferred in the second round of the ceremony to be held later, sources said.

The awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

The coveted civilian honours are given in various fields -- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service while Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.