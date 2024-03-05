President Murmu to address inaugural convocation of Central Sanskrit University on March 7

NEW DELHI: The Central Sanskrit University is set to make history on March 7, as it hosts its inaugural convocation ceremony.

This momentous event will celebrate the academic accomplishments of its graduating students and mark a significant milestone in the university's journey.

Over 3,000 students representing various programmes, including doctorate, will be conferred with their degrees during the ceremony, making it the largest-ever convocation in the history of Central Sanskrit University located in Delhi.

The convocation ceremony will be graced by President Droupadi Murmu, who will deliver the convocation address as the chief guest. Her words of wisdom and encouragement is set to resonate deeply with the graduating students, faculty members, and distinguished guests in attendance.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who's also the Chancellor of the Central Sanskrit University, will preside over the ceremony.

Ahead of the inaugural convocation, Pradhan said, “As Chancellor of the Central Sanskrit University, I am proud to witness the historic first convocation ceremony. Your accomplishments mark the beginning of a promising future."

Leading the proceedings will be Professor Shrinivasa Varakhedi, the Vice Chancellor of Central Sanskrit University.

“The convocation ceremony is a celebration of the academic journey and accomplishments. We're introducing pioneering programmes to integrate Sanskrit into India's development agenda, leveraging its rich legacy. We will be recognising the dedication of 14,133 students across academic levels, including PhD scholars, postgraduates, and undergraduates.

"Their achievements, with 105 gold medals and 636 PhD degrees conferred this year, highlight their diverse talents and contributions. Furthermore, we will be honouring five scholars with honourary degree to acknowledge their profound impact on Sanskrit studies," Varakhedi said.

“Our emphasis on moral education transcends mere teaching; it aims to instill enduring values through engaging methodologies like Panchatantra stories and interactive activities. Initiatives like the Sanskrit Olympiad and the Bhagwat Gita online Olympiad are empowering students to explore our cultural treasures with enthusiasm and curiosity.

"Looking ahead, the forthcoming Art Olympiad will provide another avenue for creative expression and learning. Together, we're nurturing a generation that cherishes our heritage while embracing the future,” he added.

For the unversed, the Central Sanskrit University has earned the distinction of being the largest and the only multi-campus language university in the world. It also has the privilege of acting as the nodal agency for the implementation of Sanskrit-related policies and schemes of the government.