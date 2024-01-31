President Murmu lists Ram temple, economic reforms as key achievements of Modi govt

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday said the centuries-old desire to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya has now become reality as she listed the achievements of the Modi government over the past 10 years. In her 75-minute address to the members of both Houses of Parliament assembled in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building, Murmu also hailed the armed forces for giving a befitting reply to terrorism and expansionism, an apparent reference to Pakistan and China.

In her maiden address in the new Parliament building, the President listed out the economic reforms undertaken by the government that has transformed India from the group of "fragile five" to the "top five" economies in the world.

Murmu said the government's successful hosting of the G-20 summit had strengthened India's global standing and noted that Jammu and Kashmir, and the northeastern states hosted some international meetings of the grouping for the first time.

"This is the time for India to script the future for the coming centuries. Our ancestors have bequeathed us a legacy spanning thousands of years. Even today, we remember with pride the exceptional achievements of our ancestors. Today's generation should also build a lasting legacy that will be remembered for centuries," she said.

The Lok Sabha chamber reverberated with applause and thumping of desks when the President spoke about the building of Ram temple in Ayodhya, which is witnessing pilgrims in large numbers.

"Over the past 10 years, India has witnessed several such tasks being accomplished in the national interest, for which the people of the country were waiting for decades. For centuries, there was an aspiration to construct the Ram Mandir. Today it is a reality," Murmu said.

The President said within five days of the opening of the temple, 13 lakh devotees had visited Ayodhya Dham. She termed the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple on January 22 as an "epochal moment".

"There were doubts regarding the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Those are now history. This Parliament also enacted a strict law against 'Triple Talaq'," the President said.

Murmu touched on issues ranging from insurgency to inflation and said a country can progress at a fast pace only when it defeats the challenges of the past and puts maximum energy into building the future.

She asserted that the armed forces were giving a befitting reply to terrorism and expansionism and India has emerged as a prominent voice against terrorism in the world.

"Today my government is building modern infrastructure along the entire border. This work should have been done long ago on a priority basis. Be it terrorism or expansionism, our forces today are giving a befitting response," Murmu said.

The President said the tangible results of the government's efforts to strengthen internal security were visible.

"There is a sense of security in Jammu and Kashmir today. The earlier deserted look of marketplaces due to strike has been replaced by the hustle and bustle of crowded markets," Murmu said.

The President said there has been significant reduction in the incidents of separatism in the northeast and many organisations have taken steps towards permanent peace.

"Naxal affected areas have shrunk and there has been a steep decline in Naxal violence," Murmu said.

The government, she said, believed the grand edifice of a developed India will stand on the four strong pillars of youth power, women power, farmers and the poor.

After Murmu's speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a post on X said, "The Budget Session began with Rashtrapati Ji's extensive and insightful address highlighting the collective strength of 140 crore Indians, seen in a series of feats our nation has achieved. The Address also highlighted the vision of further developing India in the coming years." In her address, the President highlighted the government's achievements over the last five years, including India's moon landing and the country's performance in the Asian Games.

"We all have heard the slogan 'Garibi Hatao' since our childhood. Today, for the first time in our lives, we see poverty being alleviated on a large scale. According to the NITI Aayog, in the 10-year rule of my government, nearly 25 crore people have come out of poverty," she said.

Murmu also praised the government for defence production crossing the Rs 1 lakh crore-mark and said that 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have become the strengths of the nation's development journey.

The President also lauded the members of the Parliament for the smooth passage of the women's reservation bill.

She also hailed the efforts of the government for keeping inflation under control despite global crises, especially during the Covid pandemic and wars.

"Despite such global crises, my government has managed to keep inflation in the country under control, preventing additional burden on our countrymen.

"In the 10 years prior to 2014, the average inflation rate was over 8 per cent. However, the average inflation rate has been maintained at 5 per cent in the last decade. My government's endeavour has been to increase savings in the hands of ordinary citizens," Murmu said.

The President said her government has taken several measures to assist women such as bank loans and programmes to make credit available to them.

"Our government has granted permanent commission to women for the first time in the Armed Forces. For the first time, women cadets have been given admission in Sainik Schools and National Defence Academy. Today, women are also fighter pilots and are also commanding naval ships for the first time," Murmu said.

The efforts of the government in the field of economy also received praise from the President as she pointed out how the Indian economy was now moving in the right direction and at the right pace due to several reforms undertaken in the last 10 years.

"Amidst serious global crises, India emerged as the fastest-growing major economy, consistently maintaining a growth rate of over 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters," she said.

Those seated in the front rows included Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, ministers Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress' parliamentary party chief Sonia Gandhi.