President Murmu launches Virtual Justice Clock, unveils statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in SC

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday launched various e-initiatives of the Supreme Court and also unveiled a statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar in the apex court's premises.

The Virtual Justice Clock, E-SCR (Hindi) and FASTER (Version 2.0), among other initiatives, were launched by the President to bring awareness and transparency about the justice delivery system.

Virtual Justice Clock, now also available in Hindi, provides information about institution, disposal, and case clearance rate (CCR) of courts. The E-SCR (Hindi) will allow users to search for judgments rendered by the top court in Hindi.

The Supreme Court portal has 21,388 judgments translated into Hindi and 9,276 judgments have been translated into other regional languages with the help of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

FASTER (Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records) is a digital platform to communicate interim orders, stay orders, bail orders etc., of the Supreme Court to authorities concerned through a secured electronic communication channel so as to ensure timely release of undertrials.

In her address, the President said that the cause of justice is best served by making it accessible for all and commended initiatives taken by the Supreme Court, in particular, and the judiciary, in general, to expand the scope of free legal aid.

"As we celebrate the Constitution Day, we should note that the Constitution is after all only a written document. It comes alive and remains alive only if its contents are put into practice," Murmu said.

Working Sessions on 100 years of Dr BR Ambedkar’s law practice, state of the judiciary and institutionalising the use of technology in judicial administration were a part of the day long Constitution-day celebrations in the Supreme Court.